27 killed in Israeli airstrikes | India: 3 Amarnath yatra vehicles collide in Kulgam

Top headlines of the Hour: - Tamil Nadu: Fire Erupts On Goods Train - Kash Patel Denies Resignation Rumours - Musk's Grok Issues Apology For Anti-Semitic Post - Iran Sets Conditions For Return To Nuclear Talks - 59 Killed While Seeking Aid In Gaza - Pak PM: Nuclear Programme not for Aggression - Russia Launches Fresh Attack On Ukraine - N Korea's Kim Offers Russia 'Full Support' - 59 Killed While Seeking Aid In Gaza - Iran Sets Conditions For Return To Nuclear Talks - Heavy Showers, Flash Flooding Hit Spain