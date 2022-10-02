26 dead, 9 injured in a road accident in India's Northern state of Uttar Pradesh

Published: Oct 02, 2022, 07:30 PM(IST) WION Video Team
At least 26 people, mostly women and children have died in a road accident in the Kanpur district of India's northern state of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. Indian PM Narendra Modi has announced compensation for families of deceased.
