2023, deadliest year for wildfires: Forest fire destroyed 400 million hectares of land worldwide
This summer, towns from Maui to the Mediterranean have been devastated by wildfires caused by climate change, which has left many dead, worn out firefighters, and increased need for innovative solutions. AI-enabled cameras are being used by entrepreneurs and firefighters to search the horizon for smoke. In order to detect fires from orbit, a German business is constructing a constellation of satellites. Additionally, Microsoft is utilizing AI algorithms to forecast the potential locations of future fires.