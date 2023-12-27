2023: A year of Pakistan's security lapses 7 pm schedule

The year gone by saw massive uptick in terrorist attacks in Pakistan. Apart from targeting civilians, many security personnel came under heavy attack. Attacks by militant groups in Pakistan have been on the rise, after the hardline Islamist militant group Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) withdrew from a ceasefire last year. But why have attacks on security forces increased and why the Pakistani government and the military failed to handle these attacks? According to the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies , an Islamabad-based research organisation. The first 11 months of the year witnessed 664 attacks an increase of 67 percent from 2022. Here's more