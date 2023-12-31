videos
108th edition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat'
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Dec 31, 2023, 12:40 PM IST
We are listening to the Indian Prime Minister's monthly address, the 108th edition of 'Mann Ki Baat'. This will be his final address this year, let's listen in.
