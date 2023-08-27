104th Edition of Mann Ki Baat: Key pillar of Indian PM Modi's citizen-outreach programme

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 27, 2023, 12:40 PM IST
The 104th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio show, Mann Ki Baat, will feature a speech today. All facets of society have been affected by Mann ki Baat and have been motivated to help the country achieve the lofty objectives he has set.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos