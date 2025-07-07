Published: Jul 07, 2025, 15:30 IST | Updated: Jul 07, 2025, 15:30 IST
"Terrorism grave threat to humanity": PM Modi on Pahalgam attack at BRICS Summit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the session on 'Peace and Security and Reform of Global Governance' at the 17th BRICS Summit in Brazil, condemned terrorism as a "grave threat to humanity", underlining the need for urgent reforms in global institutions and highlighting India's commitment to the Global South, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).