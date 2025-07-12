LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 12, 2025, 20:30 IST | Updated: Jul 12, 2025, 20:30 IST
'Muslim crew onboard': Ships send messages to deter Houthi attacks
Amid renewed Houthi attacks, commercial vessels in the Red Sea are now broadcasting their nationality and even religious identity via public tracking systems in a bid to avoid being targeted.

