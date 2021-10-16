Watch: Woman enjoys her drink as people around her get into violent fight

What would you do if a fight breaks next to you but you have a beer in hand? A hockey fan believes enjoying her beer is more important.

Images of a woman enjoying her beer while a violent brawl broke near her in the stands of a hockey game have gone viral.

Still enjoying a drink with an all out brawl happening in her lap. Hockey fans are built different @spittinchiclets pic.twitter.com/Ac7weLELd6 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 15, 2021 ×

During the Seattle Kraken's second-ever match in the NHL, a violent brawl broke out in the stands among spectators. While two groups of people started abusing and hitting each other in the stands, the woman was pictured calmly enjoying her drink.

As two Hockey teams clashed on the rink, spectators, too, clashed against each other in the stands. Series of blows started flowing as the match started heating up.

When two different groups of people started fighting, supporters of the two teams started coming to help the two groups. The fight, which started between two people, quickly escalated and the fight became a bigger deal.

People were seen beating each other violently and several people even fell due to the fight.

The pictured woman, however, decided she had found her zen zone in her drink. While people pushed and beat each other around her, the woman kept sipping her beverage.

She puttin that thing away too https://t.co/XqUqkaJeuZ — Papa Willy (@ol_dirty_bubba) October 16, 2021 ×

Definition of minding my own business https://t.co/17uq0BuWrp — Franco’s daddy’s first cousin (@JD_NC_704) October 15, 2021 ×