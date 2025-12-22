/Viral video shows 'Indians dancing on Moscow streets', claims to be part of labour contingent — Here's why

A group of Indians was reportedly seen dancing at the iconic Red Square of Moscow after arriving in the Russian capital as part of a labour contingent. The act captured on the phone is circulating on social media, which shows the men celebrating with music and dance, drawing attention from passers-by.

The visuals have sparked curiosity and discussion on social media, where netizens flooded the comment section with their mixed opinions and multiple memes. While some of them talked in favour of the Indians, and some against Russia.

The social media user who uploaded the video in a post on X said, "Reportedly, these are Indians that have arrived in Moscow as part of the labor contingent, dancing on the Red Square."

In the next post with a different visual, he wrote, "Russian media report that approximately 10,000 individuals, a labour contingent from India, have arrived in Moscow. It is reported that this is the first group of Indians who arrived in Russia following Putin's recent visit to New Delhi. I wonder how many of them will be deployed to the front line and how soon? What are your estimates?"

Netizens react to the video

One of the social media users said, "We Indians will rebuild Russia and Ukraine both."

The next said, "Many will soon don Russian uniforms and have their lives taken on the front lines in Ukraine."

"Shame on India for allowing this. PM Narendra Modi must really not give a shit about Indian citizens to create this partnership. I guarantee these Indian met are going to be used towards Russia's war in Ukraine. So much for India claiming to be neutral," another wrote.

They also said,"Humans are always the most valuable resources, and Putin is squandering Russia’s treasure in the war."