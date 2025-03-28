A London based accountant, who paid a whopping 1.5 million pounds ($1.9 million) to purchase a Versace-designed flat has sued the company on claims that the property did not meet the required luxury standards promised to her.

Mi Suk Park hade made a deposit of 381,000 pounds for a two-bedroom apartment and a parking space in the 50-storey Aykon London One tower in Nine Elms, according to The Telegraph. The tower was developed in collaboration with the fashion house Versace.

"Smaller room, no bathtub"

The apartment was bought by Park to be her and her husband's retirement home. To buy the apartment she sold sold her previous home in 2019 to move into Aykon London One tower in 2020, however, it got delayed and was delivered in 2022. But when Park saw it she wasn't happy with the amenities and complained to the Central London County Court that one bedroom was smaller than expected and the bathroom did not have a bathtub.

Legal battle

Suing the company for 700,000 pounds ($900,000 approx) she said, "the flat was materially and manifestly different from the layout of the apartment as set out in the plan and description” promised to her at the time of buying the apartment.

"The apartment was an 'off plan' purchase on the 29th floor facing the west and, when built, it would have two bedrooms and two bathrooms, with a bathtub in each critically," said Nazar Mohammad, Ms Park's attorney.

"It was to be an open-plan layout. The defendant provided a plan appended to the sales and purchase agreement, and she signed the same plan," he added.

However, the developer has filed a countersuit, accusing Ms Park of not completing the purchase.

“Park refused to complete and instead, purported to rescind the contract by letter dated 14 October 2022. Subsequently, the defendant served notice to complete on 22 November 2022 and, following the claimant’s failure to complete, a notice of termination on January 9, 2023. Park issued these proceedings on 21 April 2023,” stated Rupert Cohen, representing the developers.