/AI, tariffs and bullying: Trump’s Greenland and Gaza power play draws ‘international gangster’ tag

Using artificial intelligence, economic pressure, and what critics describe as outright intimidation, US President Donald Trump has intensified his drive to redraw global political boundaries, declaring his ambition to take control of Greenland as irreversible. The campaign now blends leaked private messages, AI-crafted propaganda imagery, and sweeping tariff threats. These methods have prompted a senior British political leader to brand Trump an “international gangster,” a striking rebuke from one of America’s closest allies.

Greenland is only part of the picture. Gaza has also been drawn into Trump’s expanding foreign policy agenda.

In his second term, the former real estate mogul and reality television figure has adopted a far more aggressive posture. This follows Washington’s recent military-backed intervention in Venezuela, which resulted in the removal of President Nicolas Maduro. Trump is now challenging Danish sovereignty over Greenland, while also attempting to reshape European decision-making on Gaza and the broader Middle East. His dispute with French President Emmanuel Macron escalated after Paris signalled it was unlikely to join Trump’s proposed “Board of Peace” initiative for Gaza.

Despite mounting alarm as global leaders convene at the World Economic Forum in Davos, the Trump administration has downplayed the fallout. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent dismissed international concern as overblown, while Trump himself refused to exclude the use of force to achieve his territorial objectives.

Security claims and Nobel frustrations

Trump has repeatedly argued that Greenland is vital to US and global security, citing strategic competition with China and Russia. Following discussions with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, he posted online that America’s need for Greenland was beyond debate. In private correspondence to Norway, Trump reportedly linked his frustration over never receiving the Nobel Peace Prize to his hardened stance, suggesting he no longer felt compelled to pursue diplomatic restraint. Although Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, the 2025 Nobel laureate, has symbolically offered her medal to Trump, the Nobel Foundation has clarified that awards cannot be transferred.

Digital symbolism and diplomatic breaches

Trump has shared AI-generated images depicting himself planting a US flag on Greenland, as well as a reimagined Oval Office map showing Greenland and Canada absorbed into US territory. His repeated remarks about Canada becoming the “51st state” have sparked sharp responses from Ottawa. Breaking diplomatic convention further, Trump publicly released a private text message from President Macron expressing bewilderment over Washington’s Greenland ambitions. French officials confirmed the message’s authenticity, noting it reflected Macron’s public stance.

Using tariffs as leverage

Trade threats have once again become Trump’s weapon of choice. He announced tariffs ranging from 10% to 25% on imports from eight European countries backing Denmark’s refusal to discuss Greenland’s sale. The measures, due to take effect in February, were explicitly tied to European troop deployments on the island. Similar tactics have appeared in Trump’s dealings with India over its energy ties with Russia and in his confrontation with France. After Macron hesitated over joining the Gaza “Board of Peace,” Trump threatened a 200% tariff on French wine and champagne, dismissing the French leader’s political future.

The proposed board has drawn scrutiny for requiring member states to contribute $1 billion to retain their status beyond three years. Invitations have reportedly been sent to more than 60 countries, including India, Pakistan, and Russia.

European backlash builds

Reaction in the United Kingdom has been particularly sharp. Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey condemned Trump’s approach in Parliament, accusing him of coercion, corruption, and undermining NATO by threatening allied nations with punitive tariffs. Davey argued that Britain’s long-standing strategy of appeasing Trump had failed, warning that the once-vaunted “special relationship” was close to collapse. He said Trump’s actions primarily benefited authoritarian rivals such as Russia’s Vladimir Putin and China’s Xi Jinping.

As Europe braces for the looming tariffs, EU officials are weighing countermeasures worth up to €93 billion. Options include invoking the bloc’s Anti-Coercion Instrument, potentially enabling sanctions, investment restrictions, and limits on access to European digital markets.