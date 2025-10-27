A surge of unexplained sightings off US coastlines has caught the attention of scientists and military observers alike. A popular UFO-tracking app has logged thousands of reports of Unidentified Submersible Objects (USOs), strange alien craft said to dive into or emerge from the sea without a trace. The app, Enigma, which calls itself the world’s “largest queryable historical sighting database for global UFO sightings,” has collected data on more than 30,000 unidentified aerial and underwater phenomena since its 2022 launch.

Something big coming?

However, a new analysis by Enigma shows something striking: as of August, over 9,000 sightings were recorded within 10 miles of US shorelines or major bodies of water, 500 of them within 5 miles. Reportedly, around 150 of these reports described objects hovering above or plunging into the water, according to Marine Technology News.

But, where exactly is this happening? California and Florida topped the list, logging 389 and 306 sightings respectively — both states with long coastlines. One report even includes video of glowing green lights moving under the ocean surface.

Maps released by Enigma show dense clusters of sightings running along both coasts of the United States.

A ‘giant red flag’

While many UFO sightings are dismissed as misidentifications or optical illusions, retired US Navy Rear Admiral Tim Gallaudet, as cited by the New York Post, said the growing number of credible ocean-linked cases deserves attention. “The fact that unidentified objects with unexplainable characteristics are entering US water space and the DOD is not raising a giant red flag is a sign that the government is not sharing all it knows about all-domain anomalous phenomena,” he wrote in a March 2024 report for the Sol Foundation, a US-based think tank studying anomalous phenomena.

He warned that objects capable of moving seamlessly between air and sea — without crashing or even creating a splash — could have “world-changing” implications.