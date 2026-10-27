/The money going into AI data centres has to come from somewhere: What Microsoft’s buyout plan reveals

Microsoft is reportedly offering voluntary exit packages to around 60,000 employees, giving eligible workers the option to leave the company with financial support as the technology giant adapts its workforce for an AI-driven future.

The programme reportedly covers staff in India, the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada, including employees at vice president level and below. Unlike compulsory layoffs, the scheme allows eligible employees to decide whether they want to leave.

The move comes as Microsoft continues investing heavily in artificial intelligence (AI), data centres and computing infrastructure. However, the company has not said the buyout programme is solely a response to AI spending.

Why is Microsoft offering buyouts to 60,000 employees?

According to reports by Bloomberg, Microsoft wants to give employees who are considering a future outside the company another option, while allowing business divisions to adjust staffing levels as their needs change. Chief People Officer Amy Coleman reportedly told employees that the offer provides support for those considering leaving and gives participating teams another way to adapt their workforce.

Microsoft had 223,000 full-time employees worldwide as of June 2026. Its workforce has remained broadly stable since 2022, around the time the company began expanding its AI investments. The latest programme could allow Microsoft to change its workforce without relying entirely on compulsory job cuts. The company has not announced a target for how many employees it expects to accept the offer.

Which Microsoft teams could be affected?

Reports indicate that employees in divisions including Xbox, Windows, Copilot and finance could be eligible, depending on their role and participating team. Some workers are reportedly excluded, including employees in data centres, sales, marketing, cybersecurity and quantum computing. The programme is expected to cover eligible employees in India, the US, the UK and Canada, with eligibility extending to vice president level and below. Individual eligibility will depend on the company's final programme details. Employees should therefore check the official communication from Microsoft rather than assume that every worker in an included division qualifies.

How does Microsoft’s AI push fit into the plan?