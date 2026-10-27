/Reimagining customer success with Salesforce Sales and Experience Cloud

The usual life of a customer portal goes like this. It launches with an announcement, logins spike for a fortnight, and then the numbers slide. Customers who cannot find an answer in it do what they did before it existed, which is open a support case. Within a year, the portal is a link in an email signature and the support queue is carrying the load it was built to relieve.

Sai Saketh Sunkara has spent his career inside Salesforce implementations, and his read on why that happens is structural rather than cosmetic. The portal fails because it only holds one kind of thing. Product documentation lives in it, but the sales relationship sits in a separate system, the community conversation happens somewhere else entirely, and the customer has to already know which of the three contains their answer.

The build he uses to make the point is a Connected Sales and Knowledge Portal, assembled by integrating Salesforce Sales Cloud with Experience Cloud. It replaced a legacy portal that had the engagement problem described above. What went in was not a redesign but a consolidation: personalised content, Knowledge articles, Ideas, Discussions, tutorials and peer collaboration, sitting on the same platform as the sales information and the support resources.

A customer question rarely respects those boundaries. Someone asking whether a feature is available on their plan is asking a sales question, a documentation question and often a community question at once, and a portal that can only see one of the three sends them to a human by default.

Sunkara reports the portal increased case deflection and reduced the operational pressure associated with agent-assisted support, and that it drew positive feedback from users and acceptance from sales stakeholders. He does not put a figure on his own deployment, which is worth noting in a field where portal claims are usually expressed as percentages.

His percentages come from research rather than from that build. Studying four B2B Experience Cloud implementations over twelve months, he found average portal adoption rising from 41 percent to 80.9 percent, self-service resolution from 31.5 percent to 72.4 percent, and case deflection from 27 percent to 68.5 percent. A composite customer experience score more than doubled, from 19.21 to 42.84, while Net Promoter Score moved from 28 to 61. The available Knowledge base grew from 120 articles to 485.

Those numbers describe what structured implementations achieved across four organisations. They are not measurements of his own portal, and he is careful about the distinction, presenting them as validation of the principles he applied rather than as his project's results.

What the research changed, by his account, is how he thinks the work should be judged. Most organisations measure a portal by whether it launched and how many people logged in, which tells you almost nothing. His position is that you set baselines before deployment and then track adoption, search success, self-service resolution, case deflection, onboarding time, customer satisfaction and escalation quality. "This turns the portal into a measurable customer-success platform rather than a one-time technology implementation," he says.

Search success is the item on that list most organisations never instrument, and it is the one he finds most revealing. A portal that logs what customers searched for and did not find is describing its own gaps in the customers' own words.

That thought extends into his view of what a community is actually for. The conventional reason to build one is engagement, which he treats as the lesser benefit. "A community should create intelligence, not just engagement," he argues. Product ideas, discussion volume, frequently viewed content, unsuccessful searches and accepted answers together form a readout of what customers need and where the friction is, and his recommendation is that those signals be routed back to the sales, support, customer-success and product teams rather than left in the portal as usage statistics.

That pattern shows up in adjacent work. A health insurance broker portal he designed, built on Commerce Cloud and Experience Cloud, gave brokers self-service management of enrolments and workflows, replacing broker-to-payer exchanges that had run through slower channels. The underlying move is identical: take a transaction that required a person and give the person doing it direct access instead.

His forward view puts artificial intelligence at the relevance layer rather than the content layer. The next generation of these portals, in his reading, will interpret natural-language questions, recommend the content that fits, summarise trusted Knowledge, walk users through workflows, and decide when a human is genuinely needed. He points to Salesforce's support for context-aware Agentforce conversations and AI-generated answers inside Experience Cloud as evidence the shift from static portal to intelligent self-service is already underway.