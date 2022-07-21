MS Teams faces major outage, Twitteratis flood social media with funny memes

Edited By: C Krishnasai
New Delhi Updated: Jul 21, 2022, 09:28 AM(IST)

MS Teams down Photograph:( Agencies )

Follow Us

Story highlights

According to Downdetector.com, more than 150 incidents of people reporting issues with Microsoft Office 365.

Thousands of users were unable to access MS Teams after Microsoft said that the app is facing a major outage. The company said that is investigating the issue. It is unclear how many users have been affected, but according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com the app was down for more than 4,800 users.

The web monitoring firm also showed that there were more than 150 incidents of people reporting issues with Microsoft Office 365.

In its official Twitter handle, Microsoft said that it has received reports of users being unable to access Microsoft Teams or leverage any features. So far, it is unclear what caused this outage.

×

Meanwhile, Twitter users came up with interesting memes to express how they felt about Teams not working for them.

×
×
×

Recently, many tech giants have reported major outages in the past few months with a near six-hour disruption at Meta Platforms keeping WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger out of reach for billions of users last October.

Read in App