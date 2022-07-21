MS Teams faces major outage, Twitteratis flood social media with funny memes

Thousands of users were unable to access MS Teams after Microsoft said that the app is facing a major outage. The company said that is investigating the issue. It is unclear how many users have been affected, but according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com the app was down for more than 4,800 users.

The web monitoring firm also showed that there were more than 150 incidents of people reporting issues with Microsoft Office 365.

In its official Twitter handle, Microsoft said that it has received reports of users being unable to access Microsoft Teams or leverage any features. So far, it is unclear what caused this outage.

We've received reports of users being unable to access Microsoft Teams or leverage any features. We're investigating the issue and further updates can be found in your Service Health Dashboard via TM402718. — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) July 21, 2022 ×

Meanwhile, Twitter users came up with interesting memes to express how they felt about Teams not working for them.

So Microsoft Teams just went down… I guess it’s time for me to clock out pic.twitter.com/JMlAb1W7p8 — some bald headed gay slag 🌈💖💅🏾 (@astoldbymarkus) July 21, 2022 ×

Recently, many tech giants have reported major outages in the past few months with a near six-hour disruption at Meta Platforms keeping WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger out of reach for billions of users last October.