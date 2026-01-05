Author and social media influencer Ashley St. Clair has accused Elon Musk-owned AI chatbot Grok of generating sexually suggestive images using a photograph of her taken when she was 14 years old. In a series of posts on X, St. Clair said the AI responded to user prompts by producing edited images that she described as disturbing and illegal.

St Clair said the original image was a casual photograph taken during her teenage years. She claimed that Grok generated altered versions of the image after users instructed the chatbot to modify her appearance. She said the content remains accessible on X despite her requests for removal.

What Ashley St. Clair said on X

In one of her posts, St. Clair said the incident raised serious concerns about how AI tools handle images of minors. She wrote that she did not care about personal criticism but felt the issue needed attention because of its wider impact.

In another post, she directly addressed Grok, stating that the image used was taken when she was underage and that generating altered versions of it crossed legal and ethical lines. She also asked the platform to remove the content and share post identification details for legal purposes.

The posts, shared publicly on X, quickly gained attention and sparked discussion about safeguards in generative AI tools. As of the time of writing, neither xAI nor Elon Musk has issued a detailed public response addressing the specific allegations.

AI safety concerns and platform responsibility

The incident has renewed debate around the limits of AI image generation and the need for stronger safeguards. Experts have repeatedly warned that AI tools trained on large datasets must have strict controls to prevent misuse, especially when it comes to images of children.

According to existing digital safety laws in several countries, creating or modifying images of minors in a sexualised way can be considered a serious offence. St. Clair described the situation as a failure of basic content controls and called on others who may have faced similar issues to contact her.

Ashley St. Clair and her past link to Elon Musk

Ashley St. Clair is a US-based author and political commentator with a large online following. In February 2025, she publicly said that Elon Musk is the father of her son,Romulus. She said she had kept the information private to protect her child but decided to go public after media reports began circulating.

In a post shared on Valentine’s Day 2025, St. Clair said Musk was the child’s father and later filed a lawsuit seeking sole custody and legal recognition. According to a report cited by The Wall Street Journal, a paternity test showed a 99.9999 percent probability confirming Musk’s paternity.