/AIIMS and IIT Delhi sign MoU to set up AI centre to improve healthcare in India

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a Centre of Excellence for Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare (AI-CoE). The centre will develop AI-based solutions to support national health programmes and improve healthcare delivery across India.

The initiative is supported by a Rs 330 crore grant from the Ministry of Education, awarded as part of the "Make AI in India, Make AI Work for India" scheme. The AI-CoE will be the main execution body of this initiative, and its aim is to drive innovation using AI technology developed in India.

What the new AI centre will focus on

The AI-CoE will be based at IIT Delhi and AIIMS Delhi. It will work on projects that combine medical expertise and artificial intelligence to solve key healthcare challenges in India. The aim is to create affordable solutions that can improve access to quality healthcare for all, especially in underserved areas.

The centre will also focus on skill development for medical and technical professionals and enhance public health systems using AI tools. It is expected to serve as a research and innovation hub both nationally and globally.

Importance of the collaboration

Speaking at the MoU signing event, Prof. M. Srinivas, Director of AIIMS Delhi, said the centre would enable transformative research that could reshape healthcare in the country.

Prof. Rangan Banerjee, Director of IIT Delhi, said this collaboration would help develop innovative solutions for affordable healthcare and could serve as a national model for future AI-healthcare partnerships.

From AIIMS, Dr Krithika Rangarajan, Chief Project Manager, highlighted that the centre will keep patients at the core while building systems for all citizens. Prof Chetan Arora, who will lead the project from IIT Delhi, said the AI-CoE would be a key step in integrating AI research with India’s public health goals.