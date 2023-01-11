ZIM vs IRE 1st T20 Live Streaming: When, where and How to watch Zimbabwe vs Ireland 1st T20 live on TV, laptop

ZIM vs IRE 1st T20 Live Streaming: Zimbabwe (ZIM) will face Ireland (IRE) in the first Twenty20 International on January 12, Thursday. The three-match T20 series will provide both teams with an opportunity to build on their success at the T20 World Cup in 2024. Zimbabwe has an advantage because they are playing at home, but they are aware of Ireland's threat, especially in the T20 format. Ireland, their opponent, is also lacking in star power. Opener Paul Stirling has been granted permission to play in the ILT20, while pacer Josh Little will play in the inaugural SA20. Former England player Gary Balance will be the centre of attention as he returns to play for his birth country Zimbabwe. With talisman Sikandar Raza absent, Zimbabwe will be looking to Ballance to make significant contributions at the top.