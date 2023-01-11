ugc_banner

ZIM vs IRE 1st T20 Live Streaming: When, where and How to watch Zimbabwe vs Ireland 1st T20 live on TV, laptop

WION Web Team
Harare, ZimbabweUpdated: Jan 11, 2023, 02:50 PM IST

ZIM vs IRE first t20 match livestream details Photograph:(Twitter)

Follow Us

Story highlights

ZIM vs IRE 1st T20 Live Streaming: Zimbabwe(ZIM) vs Ireland (IRE) livestream details: Zimbabwe will face Ireland for the three-match T20 series and three-match ODI series starting Thursday, January 12. All details regarding live streaming of the match are given in the article

ZIM vs IRE 1st T20 Live Streaming: Zimbabwe (ZIM) will face Ireland (IRE) in the first Twenty20 International on January 12, Thursday. The three-match T20 series will provide both teams with an opportunity to build on their success at the T20 World Cup in 2024. Zimbabwe has an advantage because they are playing at home, but they are aware of Ireland's threat, especially in the T20 format. Ireland, their opponent, is also lacking in star power. Opener Paul Stirling has been granted permission to play in the ILT20, while pacer Josh Little will play in the inaugural SA20. Former England player Gary Balance will be the centre of attention as he returns to play for his birth country Zimbabwe. With talisman Sikandar Raza absent, Zimbabwe will be looking to Ballance to make significant contributions at the top.

Zimbabwe (ZIM) vs Ireland (IRE) 1st T20 match details

The first T20 match between Zimbabwe (ZIM) and Ireland (IRE) will be played on Thursday, January 12. The match starts at 4:30 PM IST. The venue of the match is Harare Sports Club, Harare. The match will be live-streamed on Fancode.

Where to watch Zimbabwe (ZIM) vs Ireland (IRE) 1st T20 match?

The three-match T20 series between Zimbabwe (ZIM) and Ireland (IRE) will be live-streamed on the Fancode application and website. The T20 Series between Zimbabwe and Ireland will also be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar website and app.

Zimbabwe (ZIM) vs Ireland (IRE) T20 squad

Zimbabwe T20I squad:
Craig Ervine (C), Gary Ballance, Ryan Burl, Tendai Chatara, Bradley Evans, Luke Jongwe, Innocent Kaia, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi, Sean Williams

Ireland T20I squad:
Andy Balbirnie (C), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny, Fionn Hand, Graham Hume, Tyrone Kane, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White

Zimbabwe (ZIM) vs Ireland (IRE) full schedule

Date Match Venue Time(IST) GMT/Local
Jan 12, Thu Zimbabwe vs Ireland, 1st T20I Harare Sports Club, Harare 4:30 PM 11:00 AM GMT / 01:00 PM LOCAL
Jan 14, Sat Zimbabwe vs Ireland, 2nd T20I Harare Sports Club, Harare 4:30 PM 11:00 AM GMT / 01:00 PM LOCAL
Jan 15, Sun Zimbabwe vs Ireland, 3rd T20I Harare Sports Club, Harare 4:30 PM 11:00 AM GMT / 01:00 PM LOCAL
Jan 18, Wed Zimbabwe vs Ireland, 1st ODI Harare Sports Club, Harare 12:45 PM 07:15 AM GMT / 09:15 AM LOCAL
Jan 20, Fri Zimbabwe vs Ireland, 2nd ODI Harare Sports Club, Harare 12:45 PM 07:15 AM GMT / 09:15 AM LOCAL
Jan 23, Mon Zimbabwe vs Ireland, 3rd ODI Harare Sports Club, Harare 12:45 PM 07:15 AM GMT / 09:15 AM LOCAL

RELATED

Malaysia Open: HS Prannoy defeats compatriot Lakshya Sen in thrilling tie, PV Sindhu knocked out

Men's Hockey World Cup 2023: Check how much prize money the winner and runner-up will take home

WATCH: Virat Kohli stares at Hardik Pandya after he turns down second run in 1st ODI vs Sri Lanka