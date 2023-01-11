ZIM vs IRE 1st T20 Live Streaming: When, where and How to watch Zimbabwe vs Ireland 1st T20 live on TV, laptop
Story highlights
ZIM vs IRE 1st T20 Live Streaming: Zimbabwe(ZIM) vs Ireland (IRE) livestream details: Zimbabwe will face Ireland for the three-match T20 series and three-match ODI series starting Thursday, January 12. All details regarding live streaming of the match are given in the article
ZIM vs IRE 1st T20 Live Streaming: Zimbabwe(ZIM) vs Ireland (IRE) livestream details: Zimbabwe will face Ireland for the three-match T20 series and three-match ODI series starting Thursday, January 12. All details regarding live streaming of the match are given in the article
ZIM vs IRE 1st T20 Live Streaming: Zimbabwe (ZIM) will face Ireland (IRE) in the first Twenty20 International on January 12, Thursday. The three-match T20 series will provide both teams with an opportunity to build on their success at the T20 World Cup in 2024. Zimbabwe has an advantage because they are playing at home, but they are aware of Ireland's threat, especially in the T20 format. Ireland, their opponent, is also lacking in star power. Opener Paul Stirling has been granted permission to play in the ILT20, while pacer Josh Little will play in the inaugural SA20. Former England player Gary Balance will be the centre of attention as he returns to play for his birth country Zimbabwe. With talisman Sikandar Raza absent, Zimbabwe will be looking to Ballance to make significant contributions at the top.
Zimbabwe (ZIM) vs Ireland (IRE) 1st T20 match details
The first T20 match between Zimbabwe (ZIM) and Ireland (IRE) will be played on Thursday, January 12. The match starts at 4:30 PM IST. The venue of the match is Harare Sports Club, Harare. The match will be live-streamed on Fancode.
Where to watch Zimbabwe (ZIM) vs Ireland (IRE) 1st T20 match?
The three-match T20 series between Zimbabwe (ZIM) and Ireland (IRE) will be live-streamed on the Fancode application and website. The T20 Series between Zimbabwe and Ireland will also be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar website and app.
Zimbabwe (ZIM) vs Ireland (IRE) T20 squad
Zimbabwe T20I squad:
Craig Ervine (C), Gary Ballance, Ryan Burl, Tendai Chatara, Bradley Evans, Luke Jongwe, Innocent Kaia, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi, Sean Williams
Ireland T20I squad:
Andy Balbirnie (C), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny, Fionn Hand, Graham Hume, Tyrone Kane, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White
Zimbabwe (ZIM) vs Ireland (IRE) full schedule
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|Time(IST)
|GMT/Local
|Jan 12, Thu
|Zimbabwe vs Ireland, 1st T20I
|Harare Sports Club, Harare
|4:30 PM
|11:00 AM GMT / 01:00 PM LOCAL
|Jan 14, Sat
|Zimbabwe vs Ireland, 2nd T20I
|Harare Sports Club, Harare
|4:30 PM
|11:00 AM GMT / 01:00 PM LOCAL
|Jan 15, Sun
|Zimbabwe vs Ireland, 3rd T20I
|Harare Sports Club, Harare
|4:30 PM
|11:00 AM GMT / 01:00 PM LOCAL
|Jan 18, Wed
|Zimbabwe vs Ireland, 1st ODI
|Harare Sports Club, Harare
|12:45 PM
|07:15 AM GMT / 09:15 AM LOCAL
|Jan 20, Fri
|Zimbabwe vs Ireland, 2nd ODI
|Harare Sports Club, Harare
|12:45 PM
|07:15 AM GMT / 09:15 AM LOCAL
|Jan 23, Mon
|Zimbabwe vs Ireland, 3rd ODI
|Harare Sports Club, Harare
|12:45 PM
|07:15 AM GMT / 09:15 AM LOCAL