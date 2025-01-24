The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday (Jan 24) announced the Men’s Test Team of the Year 2024 as India’s Jasprit Bumrah and Yashasvi Jaiswal headlined the top names. After disappointment over no Indian being named in the ODI squad, there was some satisfaction for the Indian contingent in the Test side as three Indians made the cut. The ICC Men’s Test Team of the Year also included Joe Root, Sri Lanka’s Kamindu Mendis and others.

Advertisment

Bumrah, Jasiwal in the Test team of the year

After a productive 2024 where India had mixed spells, both Bumrah and Jaiswal had a productive time. Jadeja also joined the duo as Indian players made a healthy presence in the XI. After a challenging series in South Africa, he made an impressive comeback in the home series against England, amassing a staggering 712 runs. This included two double centuries and three fifties, showcasing his dominance.

Bumrah began 2024 with a stellar performance against England, taking 19 wickets in four matches, including a remarkable nine-wicket haul in Vishakhapatnam. At home against Bangladesh, he further extended his tally with 11 wickets in just two games.

Advertisment

Jadeja had an outstanding start to 2024, scoring 89 runs and taking five wickets in the first match against England in Hyderabad. He followed it up with his fourth Test century in Rajkot, where he scored 100, took seven wickets, and played a key role in India’s victory, earning the Player of the Match award.

ALSO READ | No Indian in ICC’s ODI Team of the Year 2024; 3 Afghanistan players included



The likes of Ben Duckett, Kane Williamson and others were the notable inclusions in the ICC Men’s Test Team of the Year. Pat Cummins was named the captain of the side while he was the only Aussie to feature in the XI.

Advertisment

ICC Men’s Test Team of the Year 2025

Yashasvi Jaiswal (India), Ben Duckett (England), Kane Williamson (New Zealand), Joe Root (England), Harry Brook (England), Kamindu Mendis (Sri Lanka), Jamie Smith (WK) (England), Ravindra Jadeja (India), Pat Cummins (C) (Australia), Matt Henry (New Zealand) and Jasprit Bumrah (India)