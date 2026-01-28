/WWE Royal Rumble 2026: When & where to watch in India; check full match card

WWE’s first pay-per-view of the year, Royal Rumble, is just around the corner, with Riyadh in Saudi Arabia hosting Royal Rumble 2026. Perhaps a one-of-a-kind major WWE event, the Royal Rumble attracts eyeballs worldwide, with India being one of its biggest consumers.

The expectations are always high for the Royal Rumble, with this year’s edition being no different. From comebacks from injuries to shocking returns, from a title match to AJ Styles’ potential retirement contest, the match card and anticipation are bang on and surging for this edition's Rumble.



As everyone awaits this year’s Rumble, here are the complete streaming details, including how, when and where to watch WWE Royal Rumble 2026 in India.



When and where to watch Royal Rumble 2026?



The Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, will host WWE Royal Rumble 2026 on January 31.



How to watch Royal Rumble 2026 live in India?



The WWE fan base in India can enjoy live coverage of Royal Rumble 2026 on the OTT platform Netflix, starting at 00:30 AM (Sunday, February 1), unlike previously, when the coverage would begin early in the morning.



Royal Rumble 2026 match card –



The first premium live event of the year will have four matches, including the staple and iconic men’s and women’s rumble matches, alongside a title contest and one featuring AJ Styles.



30-man Royal Rumble match

30-woman Royal Rumble match

Drew McIntyre vs Sami Zayn (Undisputed WWE Championship)

AJ Styles vs Gunther - Career-threatening match, Styles must retire if he loses

What are the rewards for winning Royal Rumble matches?