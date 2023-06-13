Wrestlers Protest: Sakshi Malik unhappy with PM Modi's stand, says 'it does hurt that he is now silent'

Indian wrestler and Olympian Sakshi Malik has slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he opted to keep silence in the ongoing wrestler's protest. According to Sakshi, she is hurt by the PM’s stand where they have been protesting against BJP MP and Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The wrestlers have been protesting against the WFI chief who they want him out of power while the elections are due to take place on July 6. Sakshi feels hurt "When we won medals, he [Mr Modi] invited us home for lunch, he treated us with so much love and respect. It does hurt that he is now silent over this issue," Sakshi, 2016 Rio Olympic wrestling medal winner, told the BBC.

Sakshi has been joined by top wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat in the protest where they have alleged him of sexual harassment. The protestors first protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar before they turned their protest site to Haridwar. The protestors were also seen protesting at the site of the new parliament to snatch the attention of the government.

"Depending on how strong the charges against him are, we will decide our next course of action. But our fight for justice is far from over," Malik said.

"Mr Modi should definitely get involved and ensure that the police investigation is impartial. All we really want is a fair and proper investigation," she added.

WFI elections are set to be held on July 6 amid the ongoing protest by wrestlers against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, announced the newly-appointed returning officer for WFI elections Mahesh Mittal Kumar in a statement on Tuesday.

The process of filing nominations will begin on June 19. "Whereas, the undersigned has been appointed as the Returning Officer by the Indian Olympic Association vide its letter No. IOA/I-28/2023/1350 dated 12th June, 2023 for the purpose of conducting the election of the Executive Committee of the Wrestling Federation of India(WFI), which is an affiliate member of the Indian Olympic Association(IOA)," the statement by the office of the returning officer read.

The Indian Olympics Association (IOA) organised a three-member ad hoc committee on April 27 as mandated by the Sports Ministry, and two members were named to oversee WFI's day-to-day activities and pick wrestlers for international events in the interim term.

