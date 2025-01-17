Mumbai Indians revealed their new Women’s Premier League (WPL 2025) team jersey, featuring a distinctive design that pays homage to Mumbai's coastal heritage while embracing modernity. The jersey unveiled on Thursday (Jan 16) maintains the team's signature blue and gold while introducing striking coral accents, creating a perfect blend of tradition and contemporary style.

Mumbai Indians unveil new jersey

The design draws inspiration from Mumbai's iconic coastline, incorporating a unique pattern that symbolises the steadfast rocks along the Arabian Sea. This element represents the team's unwavering determination and resilience, defining the city of Mumbai and its cricket team.

The carefully chosen palette tells its own story: the classic blue represents the team's strong foundation and trustworthy character, while the gold elements symbolise their championship aspirations.

The addition of coral brings fresh energy to the design, marking an exciting new chapter in the team's journey.

Mumbai Indians won the WPL 2023 under Harmanpreet Kaur's captaincy, but the side failed to defend its title in 2024. The squad has made significant additions ahead of the new season.

Mumbai Indians WPL 2025 auction buys

Nadine de Klerk (SA) - $35,000

G Kamalini (IND) - $185,000

Sanskriti Gupta (IND) - $12,000

Akshita Maheshwari (IND) - $24,000

MI had retained 14 players going into the mini-auction and had a budget of $306,000.

Mumbai Indians WPL 2025 squad

Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Hayley Matthews, Jintimani Kalita, Natalie Sciver, Pooja Vastrakar, Saika Ishaque, Yastika Bhatia, Shabnim Ismail, Amandeep Kaur, S. Sajana, Keerthana, Nadine de Klerk, G Kamalini, Sanskriti Gupta, Akshita Maheshwari