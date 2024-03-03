WPL 2024, DC-W vs GG Preview: Delhi aim for top spot against struggling Giants

The Women's Premier League (WPL) Super Sunday (Mar 3) encounter will see Delhi Capitals Women (DCW) take on Gujarat Giants (GG) at the iconic M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Both teams come into this contest with contrasting emotions as well as place on the points table. While DCW are at the second position with four points, having played three games, GG are yet to get off the mark, languishing at the bottom of the table.

Delhi started the WPL campaign with a defeat against Mumbai Indians Women but since then, they have turned things around, having beaten the likes of UP Warriorz and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The Giants, despite being captained by Beth Mooney and having Mithali Raj as a mentor, have failed to get going. A loss against Delhi might not be entirely curtains but surely make the task of qualifying for the knockouts an extremely difficult job.

Key player battles:

Marizanne Kapp vs Beth Mooney

Kapp has been one of the best bowlers in the tournament, having captured six wickets in three games at an envious economy of six.

The South African will be eager to replicate her performances against Mooney's side. The Giants’ skipper from Down Under can turn the game around with the bat and is a player to be feared.

Shafali Verma vs Tanuja Kanwar

Shafali, one of the most prodigious talents in the circuit, has the ability to take the game away from the opposition. Heading into the game on the back of two consecutive fifties, the DC star will be hoping to keep the show going. However, she will be up against the Giants’ Tanuja Kanwar.

Predicted XI:

Gujarat Giants Women: Beth Mooney (wk) (c), Laura Wolvaardt, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Phoebe Litchfield, Veda Krishnamurthy, Sneh Rana, Dayalan Hemalatha, Kashvee Gautam, Lea Tahuhu, Meghna Singh

Delhi Capitals Women: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Radha Yadav, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Taniya Bhatiya (wk), Shikha Pandey, Minnu Mani

Squads:

Delhi Capitals Women Squad: Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Taniya Bhatia(w), Minnu Mani, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Laura Harris, Annabel Sutherland, Ashwani Kumari, Aparna Mondal, Titas Sadhu, Sneha Deepthi