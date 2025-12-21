/World Tennis League: Aussie Mavericks Kites lift trophy as Suresh seals historic win

World Tennis League 2025 delivered four thrilling days of tennis in Bengaluru, ending in the Aussie Mavericks Kites lifting the title at the packed SM Krishna Stadium on Saturday (December 20). In keeping with the drama of the tournament, India’s rising star Dhakshineswar Suresh sealed the championship with yet another blistering, unreturnable serve. Despite sitting at the bottom of the table after day 2, the Aussie Mavericks Kites surged through the dynamic, every-game-counts format to reach the final. In front of a buzzing crowd featuring sporting icons Kapil Dev and KL Rahul, they rode momentum shifts to edge past the unbeaten AOS Eagles 22-19 and claim their maiden WTL crown.

Suresh emerged as one of India’s brightest prospects throughout the event. The 6’5 power server toppled world-class names like Daniil Medvedev and showed he belonged among the elite. Currently honing his game through the American college tennis pathway at Wake Forest University, the 25-year-old saved his best for the final. He delivered a clutch performance to avenge his earlier loss to Nagal and clinched the decisive men’s singles set 7-6. Earlier in the evening, Marta Kostyuk gave the Mavericks an early advantage with a 6-4 win over Shrivalli Bhamidipaty. The Eagles struck back when Shrivalli and Gael Monfils claimed the mixed doubles 6-3, but their revival was short-lived. Nick Kyrgios, who entertained as much off-court as on it, joined Suresh to overpower Nagal and Monfils 6-3 in the men’s doubles.

Branded ‘The Greatest Show on Court!’, WTL’s debut in India offered fans rare access to top global talent while simultaneously highlighting domestic players. Competing for the 2025 title were AOS Eagles, Aussie Mavericks Kites, Game Changers Falcons, and VB Realty Hawks. Daniil Medvedev headlined a glittering lineup that featured showman Monfils, Nick Kyrgios, Denis Shapovalov, Australian Open 2025 semifinalist Paula Badosa, and former world no. 3 Elina Svitolina. They shared the stage with India’s biggest names, Rohan Bopanna, Yuki Bhambri, Sumit Nagal, and Olympian Ankita Raina. The tournament also proved invaluable for India’s next generation, Suresh, Shrivalli Bhamidipaty, Sahaja Yamalapalli, and Maaya Rajeswaran Revathi, who spent nearly a week training and teaming up with established stars of the pro circuit. For many, it could be the experience that inspires their next major breakthrough.

Aussie Mavericks Kites beat AOS Eagles 22-19