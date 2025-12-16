/World Tennis League 2025: Bengaluru all geared up for stars. Here are some thrilling must-watch encounters

The World Tennis League is only a few weeks away from its first season in India and tennis-lovers are already anticipating action-packed four days. From contrasting styles to pure entertainment, the WTL brings matchups that promise speed and unforgettable rallies. Here are five showdowns that every fan, from first-timers to tennis diehards, should watch out for.

Daniil Medvedev vs Nick Kyrgios

One plays percentages; the other plays on instinct - when the two extremes collide, tennis gets explosive. Medvedev wears opponents out with his long rallies and unshakeable defence, while Kyrgios plays entirely on feel; explosive one moment, unpredictable the next, and always capable of pulling off something outrageous. When they face each other, the match becomes a mix of booming serves and tense passages of play. This action-packed rivalry ought to make the whole stadium sit up.

Bopanna & Linette vs Bhambri & Svitolina

Bopanna and Linette against Bhambri and Svitolina has all the ingredients of a tight, absorbing mixed-doubles battle. On one side, you get Bopanna’s experience and calm presence paired with Linette’s clean, precise shot-making.

On the other hand, Bhambri brings younger flair and quick hands at the net, backed by Svitolina’s speed and relentless court coverage. It’s a matchup that feels perfectly balanced, with both pairs capable of swinging the momentum in an instant.

Maaya Revathi vs Shrivalli Bhamidipaty

This is one of those matchups that quietly sneaks up on you and ends up being a real treat. Maaya Revathi plays with a lot of heart; she hits big, takes her chances early, and goes for the bold shot. Shrivalli Bhamidipaty, on the other hand, brings a calmer, more thoughtful style to the court. She builds points patiently, reads the game well, and knows how to turn defence into attack.

Put them on opposite sides and you get a clash of fresh energy versus composure. It’s also a glimpse into what the next chapter of Indian women’s tennis could look like, which is why this one is worth sitting down for.

Gael Monfils vs Nick Kyrgios

If there’s one face-off guaranteed to have the crowd smiling from the first rally, this is it. Monfils’ acrobatics and humour blend perfectly with Kyrgios’ swagger and flair. Expect trick shots, crowd laughter, and moments you’ll replay for days.

Together they will create a spectacle with crowd-pleasing shots, outrageous gets, and moments that feel more like athletic theatre, that’s exactly why people love it.

Sumit Nagal vs Yuki Bhambri

Two players. Two styles. One country watching closely - this one hits closer to home. Nagal brings firepower, intensity, and heavy baseline hitting, while Bhambri offers smooth technique and tactical sharpness.

Their clash feels like a conversation between two tennis mindsets, making it a must-watch for home fans.

Paula Badosa vs Elina Svitolina