World of difference between Dhoni and Rohit: Former Pak captain makes big statement on Indian captain

MS Dhoni won his ninth T20 title as captain when the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) beat defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) in the IPL 2023 final in Ahmedabad in the early hours on Tuesday (May 30). After the win, Dhoni joined Rohit to have won as many as five IPL titles each as captain. Following IPL 2023 edition, former Pakistan captain Salman Butt compared Dhoni and Rohit and made a big statement on the current Indian captain's fitness.

'World of difference between MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma'

During a YouTube live session, a fan asked Butt to compare Dhoni and Rohit in terms of fitness and he said, “There's a world of difference between the two. Rohit Sharma has a big designation, he's the captain of India. He should be leading by example in all aspects, and fitness is a very important aspect. As a captain, when you are in a position to demand something from your teammates, you should have them yourself. You should be top of the line."