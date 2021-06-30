Wimbledon 2021: Serena Williams was 'heartbroken' after injury in first-round forces early exit

Serena Williams' 2021 Wimbledon crusade reached a tragic and inconvenient end in the first round on Tuesday. Serena Williams sneaked through the fifth round of her opener against Aliaksandra Sasnovich and seemed to hurt a part of her leg that was already intensely strapped.

The seven-time champion went off court for treatment however got back with a weighty limp. Serena Williams played on for a couple of more points prior to going down again in the seventh game.

The seat umpire raced to Serena Williams as she went for the long stroll to the net and mournfully yielded the match to Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion was still recognizably limping as she left the locker room. It immediately became clear the injury was too extreme to even consider beating when she was unable to get much lift off her left leg while serving.

Serena Williams was retaliating tears, showing how much torment she was encountering while at the same time attempting to trooper on. She then, at that point drooped to the court after Aliaksandra Sasnovich hit a groundstroke to her backhand side, eliminating any uncertainty about whether she could proceed.

Serena Williams said farewell and motioned an expression of remorse to the spectators, who gave overwhelming applause to perhaps the best player in Wimbledon history. The 39-year-old avoided her media commitments and was allegedly seen leaving the All England Club.

Serena Williams gave an assertion to the media soon after. In it, she said she was "heartbroken" to go out in such a way however offered her sincere thanks to the fans who gave her adulation all through the fleeting match.

"I was heartbroken to have to withdraw today after injuring my right leg. My love and gratitude are with the fans and the team who make being on Centre Court so meaningful. Feeling the extraordinary warmth and support of the crowd today when I walked on - and off - the court meant the world to me."

The injury all alone is a grievous way for the 39-year-old's Wimbledon run to end. The potential ramifications of the injury just amplify the sensations of torment.

Serena Williams hasn't won a Grand Slam title since the 2017 Australian Open, and she isn't getting any younger as days pass by. Her window to coordinate with Margaret Court's record 24 Grand Slams keeps on shutting gradually.