WATCH | UNBELIEVABLE 200! Shubman Gill becomes the youngest player to smash an ODI double hundred

Shubman Gill Double Century: Coming off age, Indian batter Shubman Gill on Wednesday smashed three sixes on the trot to reach his double hundred (208 off 149) and become only the eighth and the youngest player (23 years) in ODI history to achieve the feat.

Gill achieved the milestone during the first ODI against New Zealand at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, Hyderabad. His innings was laced with 19 boundaries and nine sweetly timed maximums.

Gill joins the small yet illustrious list of Indians to have smashed a double century. Previously, Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan have reached the milestone.

While Tendulkar and Sehwag have scored a double century in ODI once, current Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has achieved the feat thrice, including the highest-ever score of 264.

Martin Guptill, Fakhar Zaman and Chris Gayle are the other players to have reached the incredibly rare landmark.

Gill also broke the record for the highest score at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium set by Sachin Tendulkar (175) against Australia in 2009.

His innings came to an end in the last over when Glenn Phillips pulled out a stunner of a catch in the deep towards the deep midwicket region.

Winning the toss and batting first, India managed to get off to a decent start as Rohit Sharma and Gill safely played the first powerplay.

However, after Sharma fell prey to Tickner and Virat Kohli was bamboozled by a Santner snorter, the Indian innings wavered a bit. Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav tried to forge a partnership but could not last long.

Gill continued to hold the fort with the lower-middle order, reaching his third ODI century as well as becoming the fastest Indian to complete 1000 runs in the format. He reached the record in 19 innings, surpassing Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan in the process.

In the end, India managed to score 349/8 in the stipulated 50 overs. Apart from Gill, none of the Indian batters managed to reach the half-century mark.