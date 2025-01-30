With less than a month to go for the Champions Trophy 2025, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has shared a new video of the renovated Gaddafi Stadium. In the video shared on the PCB’s X handle, the stadium is all set for the Champions Trophy as it will host the final (unless India qualifies) and other group stage matches. The Champions Trophy 2025 is all set to start on February 19, with the final taking place on March 9.

Advertisment

چیمپئنز ٹرافی کے لیے قذافی اسٹیڈیم کو نئے انداز سے تیار کیا گیا ہے

پی سی بی چیرمین محسن نقوی کی ذاتی کوششوں اور گہری دلچسپی کے سبب اسٹیڈیم کا تعمیراتی کام اور تزئین اور آرائش



صرف پانچ ماہ کی ریکارڈ مدت میں پایہ تکمیل کو پہنچ رہی ہے۔



پی سی بی چیرمین محسن نقوی اسٹیڈیم کے… pic.twitter.com/gnoXnbALMK — PCB Media (@TheRealPCBMedia) January 23, 2025

PCB shares new video of Gaddafi Stadium

In a video posted on PCB’s handle, it showcases the revamped facilities including the stand and the seating arrangements. Officials of the PCB are seen having a conversation before they take a look at the facilities. The revamped facilities in Lahore Stadium are likely to stop criticism from authorities who have faced backlash in recent days.

Advertisment

In videos shared on several social media handles, netizens were seen slamming PCB for poor infrastructure. In earlier videos, Gaddafi Stadium lacked seating arrangements, improper passage to stands, and good floodlights.

ALSO READ | Ranji Trophy, Mumbai vs Meghalaya: WATCH | Shardul Thakur takes hattrick for Mumbai



PCB’s poor management behind Geoff Allardice’s resignation?

Advertisment

On Tuesday (Jan 28), International Cricket Council (ICC) CEO Geoff Allardice resigned from his post after backlash. According to reports, awarding Pakistan Champions Trophy hosting rights became his Achilles heel. Pakistan’s lack of preparedness and poor management left the stakeholders unhappy.

Another reason for Allardice’s resignation was the poor fund management during the T20 World Cup. The ICC had to allot extra funds for the US leg of the T20 World Cup after it lacked preparations.

The Champions Trophy 2025 will be the latest edition of the coveted competition, taking place after eight years. Pakistan won the last edition in England in 2017, beating India in the final in Edgbaston.