Watch: Hilarious video of West Indies players calling for DRS during 'locker room cricket' goes viral

West Indies players were forced to "play cricket" in their locker room after heavy rain and a sodden outfield resulted in the abandonment of the second day's play of the second Test against Pakistan at Sabina Park on Saturday (August 21) without a ball being bowled.

However, the video that emerged from the dressing room is epic as the players are not only enjoying cricket but also hilariously asking for a review over the dismissal of the batsman.

In the video, posted by the official handle of Twitter by Cricket West Indies, spinner Jomel Warrican can be seen batting and pacer Chemar Holder was bowling.

The batsman opted to leave the ball but the bowler and other players started to celebrate LBW dismissal as it appeared in the video that the ball has hit his right knee.

Well, it wasn't the end, the former team captain Jason Holder had to step in as the third umpire and track the ball in slow motion. He also checked the pitching to give the final decision, which is out.

Don't miss Shamarh Brooks, who is performing the on-field umpire duties.

Meanwhile in the West Indies locker room...🤣🤣



Jomel Warrican calls for a player review after being signalled LBW off a delivery from Chemar Holder.



3rd umpire @Jaseholder98 reviews ball tracking and has made a decision for the "big screen"! 😅#MenInMaroon #RainDelay pic.twitter.com/RHiOY5Mt0Q — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) August 21, 2021 ×

As the match is considered, Pakistan will resume their first innings on the third day, weather permitting, at 212 for four after they were put in to bat.

Having lost the first Test at the same venue a week earlier by one wicket, the visitors will see the loss of the day as a setback to their quest for a series-levelling victory.

West Indies are seeking their first Test series victory over Pakistan for 21 years.