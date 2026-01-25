/USA’s Coco Gauff beats 19th seed Muchova to reach Australian Open quarters

USA’s Coco Gauff rolled her way into the Australian Open 2026 quarters following a hard-fought win over Karolina Muchova on Sunday (Jan 25). Gauff, who dropped a set for the second match running, took over two hours to beat the seasoned Czech player (6-1, 3-6 and 6-3) at the Margaret Court Arena. Gauff will face the winner of Ukraine's 12th seed, Elina Svitolina and 18-year-old Russian eighth seed Mirra Andreeva for a place in the final four.

"She definitely elevated her game, and I thought sometimes I was a bit passive, but it's really tough to play her," Gauff, who won the 2025 French Open and 2023 US Open, said of her opponent.

"She plays with so much variety; you never know what you're going to do. I'm really happy to get through this one today."

Meanwhile, Gauff, who hasn’t crossed the semis stage at Melbourne Park, now has more than just the final-four stage to achieve as she aims for her maiden Australian Open crown.

On the other hand, Muchova had a pedigree, bidding to make an eighth career Grand Slam quarter-final, and she made life difficult after a slow start. Gauff had a psychological advantage before a ball was hit, winning all four previous encounters and never losing a set, including an easy victory at the United Cup this month.

And she made the best possible start, with back-to-back breaks of Muchova, who blasted a slew of unforced errors, racing 4-0 in front. Gauff's serve has been her Achilles' heel in recent times, but she had few issues with it initially.

Instead, it was Muchova who struggled, winning just 33 percent her first-serve points in the set. The Czech player finally held for 1-5 to avoid a dreaded bagel, but it just delayed the inevitable, with Gauff taking the set in 30 minutes.

Muchova began with more intent in set two, holding then taking advantage as Gauff's serving yips returned to ease 2-0 ahead. Gauff broke back but again failed to hold, and Muchova took a set off her for the first time in her career.

The crucial moment in the third set came when Muchova spilled a forehand long on serve to give Gauff three break points in game three, with another loose shot from the Czech sealing her fate.

Gauff held serve for 4-1 and safely sealed the win on her fourth match point.

