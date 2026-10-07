/UEFA Nations League: Spain overcome Croatia, Kane continues hot form as England beat Czechia

Spain fought back against Croatia to win 2-1 in Split on Tuesday and remain perfect in Nations League Group A3 while Harry Kane continued his hot form as England beat the Czech Republic 3-0 to stay second. The victory in Split preserved Spain's long unbeaten run and ensured they will finish in the top two in the four-team group and advance to the quarter-finals. England stayed three points behind Spain with a home win and will advance to the last four if they do not lose their next game at home to Croatia by eight or more goals.

In their previous match, Croatia capitulated 7-0 to England up the Dalmatian coast at Rijeka. Because of a ban brought on by persistent fan racism, that crowd was made up of 6,000 children under the age of 14.

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In a very different atmosphere, Croatia gave a spikier performance and took the lead after 17 minutes. Unai Simon dived to save a low drive from Igor Matanovic but only pushed the ball into the air. Ivan Perisic, a former teammate of Kane at Tottenham, nodded the ball home.

While Spain dominated first-half possession, Croatia created the most dangerous chances and Matanovic could have doubled the lead.

Spain's pressure told after 61 minutes, Dani Olmo collected a poor clearance and rolled the ball to substitute Mikel Merino who had space to pick his spot.

Perisic had earned a yellow card for an excited lunge soon after scoring. That turned into a costly sending off when he was booked again after 79 minutes for a push on Marc Cucurella.

With a minute of normal time left, Merino found space in the box to turn and drive home the winner.

"Another game in which it was my turn to score from the bench," Merino told TVE, adding: "I'll go out there with the best possible attitude even while frustrated about not being able to play more... but this team is a family and that always shows."

'Perfect night'

The win stretched Spain's unbeaten run to 42 games. The one blemish in that run for the European and World Champions was a penalty shootout loss to Portugal after the last Nations League final had ended in a draw.

"There are days like today when the streak can become complicated," said Merino.

England lost their opener at home to Spain, when Kane missed a penalty that would have salvaged a draw, but have since won three games. Their veteran striker scored once away to the Czechs and twice in Croatia.

On Tuesday, as he equalled the England appearance record held by goalkeeper Peter Shilton with a 125th cap, Kane stretched his national scoring record to 91 with another double.

"Perfect night for me personally and also for the team," Kane told ITV on the pitch. "An extremely proud evening."

England were presented with their opener after 27 minutes when Vladimir Coufal, perhaps imagining an attacker behind him, smashed an England cross into his own net.

Kane finished off a quick, clever England attack by wrong-footing the goalkeeper from close range after 40 minutes. He hit the crossbar early in the second half and then headed home a corner after 57 minutes.

"You saw some fantastic football from us tonight," said Kane.

"As a striker you're just licking your lips and waiting for your opportunities."

Kane received praise from team-mate Jude Bellingham.

"He's playing at a level where it's pretty unmatched, when you look across the world," said the Real Madrid star.

"He's scoring goals for fun, he's still dropping in deep and delivering those passes in behind and wide and contributing in so many areas of the pitch."

In League B, Ryan Christie coolly flicked the ball between his legs to score a 31st-minute opener for Scotland at home to Slovenia but Aljosa Matko and Danijel Sturm hit back after half time to give the visitors a 2-1 win.