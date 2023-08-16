UAE vs NZ 1st T20: Check date, venue, time, squads, live-streaming and all you need to know
Story highlights
UAE vs NZ 1st T20: After the 1996 ODI World Cup, the UAE and NZ are all set to compete against each other, take a look at the details
UAE vs NZ 1st T20: After the 1996 ODI World Cup, the UAE and NZ are all set to compete against each other, take a look at the details
UAE vs NZ 1st T20: The Kiwis are all set to lock horns with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in a three-match T20 international match series starting from Thursday (August 17). This is the first time both teams will be facing each other on any platform since the 1996 ODI Cricket World Cup, which New Zealand won by 109 runs. However, UAE this time has bowlers who have experience against some top T20 players. Here are all the details you must know about UAE vs NZ 1st T20I:
UAE vs NZ T20I Match Details:
Date: 17 August 2023
trending now
Time: 7:30 pm IST | 6 pm Local Time
Venue: Dubai International Stadium, UAE
UAE vs NZ 1st T20I: UAE vs New Zealand Squads
UAE:
Mohammad Waseem (captain), Ali Naseer, Ansh Tandon, Aryansh Sharma, Asif Khan, Aayan Afzal Khan, Basil Hameed, Ethan D'Souza, Faraazuddin, Jash Giyanani, Junaid Siddique, Lovepreet Singh, Mohammad Jawadullah, Sanchit Sharma, Vriitya Aravind and Zahoor Khan.
New Zealand:
Tim Southee (captain), Adi Ashok, Chad Bowes, Mark Chapman, Dane Cleaver, Jacob Duffy, Dean Foxcroft, Kyle Jamieson, Ben Lister, Cole McConchie, Jimmy Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Will Young.
UAE vs NZ 1st T20I: UAE vs New Zealand Live-streaming details
For fans in India, the three-match series will be live broadcast on Satr Sports Select 1SD/HD & Star Sports 3 channels. The match will be available for live streaming on the FanCode app and website.
In New Zealand, the match will be live telecasted on Sky Sport 1 and the live streaming will be available on Sky Sport Now app and website.
recommended stories
recommended stories
WATCH WION LIVE HERE
You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.