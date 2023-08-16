UAE vs NZ 1st T20: Check date, venue, time, squads, live-streaming and all you need to know

UAE vs NZ 1st T20: The Kiwis are all set to lock horns with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in a three-match T20 international match series starting from Thursday (August 17). This is the first time both teams will be facing each other on any platform since the 1996 ODI Cricket World Cup, which New Zealand won by 109 runs. However, UAE this time has bowlers who have experience against some top T20 players. Here are all the details you must know about UAE vs NZ 1st T20I: