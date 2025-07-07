/Travis Kelce net worth, assets and endorsement deals: Is he richer than his girlfriend Taylor Swift?

NFL star Travis Kelce has always been known for his strong performance on the football field. However, his popularity has grown even more since he started dating global music sensation Taylor Swift. Now, people are not only interested in his relationship with her but also in his wealth. One big question many people are asking in 2025, is Travis Kelce richer than Taylor Swift? Let’s take a look at his earnings and investments to find out.

Net worth

Travis Kelce, who plays for the Kansas City Chiefs has an estimated net worth of around $90 million (about ₹751 crore).

NFL salary

Travis is among the highest paid NFL players. In April 2024, he signed a two-year contract extension worth $34.25 million. Over his entire career in the NFL, he has earned close to $100 million.

There are reports that his current contract might end in 2025 but nothing has been confirmed.



Brand endorsements

Travis makes around $5 million per year from brand partnerships. He works with well known companies like -

McDonald’s

Nike

Papa John’s

Bud Light

State Farm

Podcast earnings

Travis co-hosts a podcast with his brother Jason Kelce called New Heights. The show began in 2022 and quickly became popular.

In August 2024, both the brothers signed a three-year deal worth $100 million with Amazon’s Wondery to bring the podcast to their platform.

Real estate

Travis owns a large 10,000-square-foot home in Kansas City, Missouri, which he bought in 2019 for $995,000.

In 2023, he purchased another luxury home in a gated community in the same city for just under $6 million.