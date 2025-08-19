/Top Indian golfers Vani Kapoor and Ridhima Dilawari rally behind IGPL’s inclusive future

The Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL) announced a landmark collaboration with the Women’s Golf Association of India (WGAI), aiming to revolutionise the sport with a mixed-format league that puts men and women on the same platform for the first time in India. Speaking at an exclusive media roundtable, WGAI Secretary General Champika Sayal underlined how the initiative aligns with global trends in golf. “Golf has always been seen as an individual sport, but the future is about inclusion and creativity. With the Olympics introducing a mixed doubles format in 2028, IGPL’s integrated structure could not be more timely,” she said.

Sayal emphasised the value of team competition, equal opportunities, and fan engagement. “Golf is becoming expensive, and we need to create a team spirit to bring more fans into the game. IGPL’s franchise-style events will provide our players with more exposure, financial backing, and the chance to share the field with international stars. This is the right time for such an evolution.”

The WGAI chief also confirmed that the partnership will see a seamless sharing of schedules. “IGPL has planned 8–10 events in its first season, and we’ve created a timeshare so players can balance international commitments with the domestic calendar. Our top six from the Hero Women’s Professional Golf Tour Order of Merit will automatically qualify, with six more invited from around the world.”

Among India’s leading players, there is clear excitement. Current Order of Merit leader Vani Kapoor called it a bold step forward. “I think IGPL marks the start of a new era for Indian golf. It’s giving us a platform where the sport is visible, fun, and aspirational. For women golfers especially, equal prize money and equal opportunities are game-changing,” she said.

Kapoor, who has enjoyed a strong domestic season before returning to the Ladies European Tour, also highlighted the importance of inclusivity. “What excites me is not just the prize money, but the chance to share experiences with men, seniors, and amateurs on the same platform. That will help us all grow together as a golfing community.”

Her compatriot Ridhima Dilawari, currently No. 2 on the Order of Merit, echoed that sentiment. “For me, what stands out is visibility. Indian women golfers are performing internationally, but often without the recognition they deserve. IGPL’s focus on media and storytelling can finally help fans know who we are and where we come from. That’s how you build real connections between athletes and supporters,” she said.

Dilawari also noted the potential to bring in new audiences. “In India, we’ve seen how cricket grew by changing formats. Golf needs to experiment too. If IGPL can capture even a fraction of that viewership with its mixed teams and fresh formats, it could change the landscape for the sport.”