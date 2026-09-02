/Tiger Woods' driver's license suspended for 5 years after car crash

Golf veteran Tiger Woods had his driver’s license suspended for five years on Wednesday (Sep 2) after pleading no contest to careless and reckless driving charges following a Florida car crash in March.



"If you were to drive for any reason at all you would go immediately back to jail," Judge Darren Steele said to Woods during a live streamed hearing at the Martin County Courthouse in Stuart, Florida.

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Initially, Woods faced a severe offence of driving under the influence (DUI), but that was dropped under the terms of an agreement with prosecutors in which he pleaded no contest to lesser charges of careless and reckless driving. Had he been convicted on the DUI charge, Woods would have faced jail time.



The 15-time major champion was accompanied to the court hearing by his girlfriend, Vanessa Trump, the ex-wife of President Donald Trump's son Donald Trump Jr.

What Happened?

On March 27, Woods was involved in a rollover car crash near his Jupiter Island home, where his SUV clipped a truck pulling a trailer as he attempted to overtake on a narrow residential road. Although the authorities determined that Woods had not been under the influence of alcohol, he appeared to be impaired.



Having undergone several back operations and surgeries for severe leg injuries suffered in a 2021 car accident in California, Woods was found to have two pills containing the opioid painkiller hydrocodone in his pocket. He then refused a urinalysis and was charged, jailed and released on bond.

Meanwhile, Woods initially pleaded not guilty to charges of DUI with property damage and refusing to submit to a lawful test, revealing to the authorities that he was looking at his phone and changing radio channels when the accident occurred.



Days later, he said he was "stepping away" to seek treatment and focus on his health.