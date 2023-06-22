T20 Vitality Blast: Steven Mullaney’s strange but stunning catch grabs attention

In England's T20 league Vitality Blast 2023, Steven Mullaney surprised everyone by taking a strange catch. This feat was seen in a North Group match played in Lest on June 20. Where Steven Mullaney sent the batsman on strike back to the pavilion using the batsman of the non-striker's end during Nottinghamshire vs Leicestershire match. The video of the same is becoming increasingly viral on social media now. The strange incident where the non-striker unwillingly helped in sending his captain back to the dressing room has definitely entertained and surprised cricket fans all over the world. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vitality Blast (@vitalityblast) × Steven Mullaney’s stunning catch

The North Group match of the Vitality Blast was played between Nottinghamshire and Leicestershire when the surprising catch of Steven Mullaney took people by surprise. Mullaney came to bowl in the 13th over of Leicestershire's innings. He bowled the first ball to Nottinghamshire captain Colin Ackerman when the batsman played the shot in the front direction.

The ball went straight to the bowler’s side and while taking the catch there was a slip of hand and the ball got deflected towards the non-striker end batsman Mulder and went back to the bowler. Mullaney took a brilliant catch after three attempts without making any mistakes this time. This not only troubled Mulder but skipper Ackerman watched the entire drama, smiled, and left the crease.

Steven Mullaney performance

Nottinghamshire won the toss and decided to bat first. Joe Clarke's brilliant half-century helped the team set Leicestershire to a target of 166 for the loss of 8 wickets, which their bowlers were completely successful in defending. Meanwhile, Steven Mullaney took three wickets in his quota of four overs and was the highest wicket-taker for his team. He spent 18 runs bowling at an economy rate of 4.50.