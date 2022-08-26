Swiss maestro Roger Federer named highest-paid tennis player in Forbes list, spearheaded Lionel Messi

Swiss maestro Roger Federer's last appearance came in Wimbledon 2021, where he bowed out of the showpiece event in the quarter-finals. Since then, the former World number one has been ruled out of action. However, his being out of action continues to keep him in the headlines as Federer has been named the highest-paid tennis player for the 17th year in a row (since 2005), as revealed by Forbes.

The list continues to be headed by Argentina captain and Paris Saint Germain (PSG) Lionel Messi whereas the likes of LeBron James (2nd spot) Cristiano Ronaldo (3rd spot), Neymar (4th spot), Stephen Curry (5th spot) make the top-five. Here's the top ten of the highest-paid athletes:

1. Lionel Messi - $130 million

2. LeBron James - $121.2 million

3. Cristiano Ronaldo - $115 million

4. Neymar - $95 million

5. Stephen Curry - $92.8 million

6. Kevin Durant - $92.1 million

7. Roger Federer - $90.7 million

8. Canelo Alvarez - $90 million

9. Tom Brady - $83.9 million

10. Giannis Antetokounmpo - $80.9 million

Talking about Federer, it is to be noted that the 20-time Grand Slam winner still raked in an approximate $90 million before taxes and agents' fees over the last year to top the list among the tennis players, with the heavy amount coming in the form of "endorsements, appearances and other business endeavours". Among the female tennis players, Naomi Osaka (19th spot) and Serena Williams (31st position) are the top two. Soon-to-retire Williams has earned a whopping $35.1 million this year, going past former men's number ones Rafael Nadal ($31.4 million) and Novak Djokovic ($27.1 million). Among the top-ten tennis players, Emma Raducanu (sixth), Daniil Medvedev (seventh), Kei Nishikori, Venus Williams and Spanish sensation Carlos Alcaraz complete the top 10 respectively.

Overall, the top-50 features Tiger Woods (14th spot), Lewis Hamilton (17th), Max Verstappen (21st), Phil Mickelson (joint-31st with Serena), Mohammad Salah (33rd), Frenchman Kylian Mbappe and Conor McGregor (35th), Jake Paul (46th).