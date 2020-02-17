NXT Takeover: BroserWeights beat The Undisputed Era to win the Tag Team title

The BroserWeights' Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne have defeated The Undisputed Era's Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish to claim the NXT Tag Team titles at NXT Takeover: Portland.

This is the first title in NXT for 2020 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic's winner Matt Riddle.

Riddle and Dunne became a team before entering the Dusty Classics, they went on to win the entire tournament after beating Grizzled Young Veterans in the finals.

Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish's reign as the NXT tag team champions began back in August when they defeated The Street Profits. The Undisputed Era holds the record of holding the title on three different occasions in NXT history.

At the beginning of the year, all the members (4) of The Undisputed Era held a title in NXT. After Roderick Strong's Noth American title defeat to Keith Lee and now BroserWeights handing a defeated to the Undisputed Era to win the NXT Tag Team championship now, Era's sole member Adam Cole holds the title of NXT Champion.