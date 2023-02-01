SIX vs HEA preview and prediction: Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat fantasy tips BBL 2023 live streaming free
SIX vs HEA preview and prediction: SIX vs HEA match of the BBL 2022-23 will take place on Thursday, February 2 at 1:45 PM IST. All details regarding the match, including preview, prediction, lineups, livestream and broadcast channels, are given in the article
SIX vs HEA preview and prediction: Big Bash League 2023 (BBL) will see Sydney Sixers (SIX) squaring off against Brisbane Heat (HEA) on Thursday, February 2. The match goes live at 1:45 PM IST, and the venue of the match is Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). The team winning the match will meet Perth Scorchers in the finals on Saturday, February 4. A high-scoring match is anticipated given the calibre of batsmen on both sides because the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) pitch is a great batting-friendly wicket. While in recent games, the team batting second has won the match, the Pacers may receive some help from the wicket.
SIX vs HEA (Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat) match details
SIX vs HEA (Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat) playoff match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 will be played on Thursday, February 2. The match will be played on Sydney Cricket Ground at 1:45 PM IST. The SIX vs HEA match will be live-streamed on the Sony Liv app and the broadcast will be available on channels across the Sony Sports network.
Prediction: Sydney Sixers will win the match.
How to watch SIX vs HEA (Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat) match live?
SIX vs HEA - In India, BBL 2022–23 SIX vs HEA match will be live televised on Sony Sports Network. All BBL matches will be broadcast live on the Sony Six and Sony Six HD channels. The matches will also be made available on SONY TEN 1 and SONY TEN 3 channels. There will be live broadcasting of the matches on the Sony Liv app.
SIX vs HEA (Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat) playing XI
Sydney Sixers (SIX) Possible Playing 11
1.Josh Philippe(WK), 2. Daniel Hughes, 3. Kurtis Patterson, 4. Moises Henriques(C), 5. Jordan Silk, 6. Hayden Kerr, 7. Daniel Christian, 8. Sean Abbott, 9. Ben Dwarshuis, 10. Steve O'Keefe, 11. Izharullahq Naveed
Brisbane Heat (HEA) Possible Playing 11
1. Josh Brown-I, 2. Sam Heazlett, 3. Nathan McSweeney, 4. Ross Whiteley, 5. Sam Hain, 6. Jimmy Peirson(WK), 7. Michael Neser, 8. James Bazley, 9. Spencer Johnson, 10. Xavier Bartlett, 11. Matthew Kuhnemann
SIX vs HEA (Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat) full squad
Sydney Sixers (SIX) Squad
Josh Philippe(WK), Daniel Hughes, Kurtis Patterson, Moises Henriques(C), Jordan Silk, Hayden Kerr, Daniel Christian, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Steve OKeefe, Izharullahq Naveed, Josh Kann, Steven Smith, James Vince, Jack Edwards, Lachlan Shaw(WK), Chris Jordan, Jackson Bird, Todd Murphy, Mickey Edwards, Nathan Lyon, Naveen-ul-Haq
Brisbane Heat (HEA) Squad
Josh Brown-I, Sam Heazlett, Nathan McSweeney, Ross Whiteley, Sam Hain, Jimmy Peirson(WK), Michael Neser, James Bazley, Spencer Johnson, Xavier Bartlett, Matthew Kuhnemann, Usman Khawaja(C), Marnus Labuschagne, Matt Renshaw, Jack Wildermuth, Will Prestwidge, Max Bryant, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson