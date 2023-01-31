Scottish Rugby bans transgender women from playing contact rugby, starting February 1

Starting tomorrow (February 1), transgender women will be banned from competing in contact versions of rugby in Scotland. The body overseeing the sport, Scottish Rugby, released a statement earlier this month where it took the position after amending its existing gender participation policy.

“This amended policy now aligns with the already published positions of other rugby union governing bodies in the UK and Ireland which follow guidance from World Rugby and the Sports Councils’ Equality Group (SCEG)," read the statement released.

However, transgender women are allowed to participate in the non-contact version of the sport. Tartan Touch is one such iteration where the only aim is to touch the ball down over the opponent's goal line by avoiding being touched.

The Scottish Rugby Board admitted it was a divisive issue but added that the decision was taken in a sensitive manner.

“We fully acknowledge this is a difficult and sadly divisive societal issue, and that has been especially apparent over the last few months. Scottish Rugby has been mindful of this and aimed to deal with the issue in a sensitive manner."

While transgender women will not be allowed to participate transgender men may continue to play contact rugby in the men's category, according to the statement released.

Notably, World Rugby, in 2020 became the first international sports federation to announce that transgender women cannot compete at the international level of women's game

While Scottish Rugby has taken a stern stance on the issue, World Athletics, earlier this month proposed that transgender women be allowed to compete in the female category in international track and field events.

The top athletics body has reportedly started a consultation process with its member federations regarding a proposed rule change. Though a final decision is yet to be made, World Athletics has indicated that rules will be tightened but a full ban will not be implemented.

The debate remains centred around fairness and inclusion, whether it is right to let transgender athletes participate in women's competitions.

Several studies have shown that males, upon reaching puberty, have increased muscle mass, bone density, and haemoglobin levels - all of which are significant contributors to performance.

