/San Antonio Spurs' Wembanyama scores 40 in triumphant NBA return

Victor Wembanyama scored 40 points in a sensational NBA return on Wednesday, leading the San Antonio Spurs to a 125-92 season-opening victory over the Dallas Mavericks. The 21-year-old French star hadn't played since he was diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis in his shoulder that required surgery in February. But he launched his third season with a dazzling display on both ends of the floor, adding 15 rebounds, a steal and three blocked shots. Already known for his combination of size and agility, Wembanyama showed off new strength and was virtually unstoppable at the rim. He connected on 15 of his 21 attempts, including seven of eight in the second half.

"All dreams are allowed now," he told broadcaster ESPN. "I'm just glad to be back."

He set a new Spurs franchise record for most points in a season opener, dominating his matchup with Dallas forward Anthony Davis, who led the Mavs with 22 points and 13 rebounds.

San Antonio's Stephon Castle, who followed in Wembanyama's footsteps in winning Rookie of the Year honours last season, added 22 points.

But it was a sometimes rocky NBA debut for Dallas's 18-year-old No. 1 draft pick Cooper Flagg, who had zero first-half points but finished with a respectable double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Edgecombe shines

Philadelphia's third overall draft pick, VJ Edgecombe, made a stellar NBA debut, scoring 34 points with seven rebounds and three assists in the 76ers' 117-116 victory over the Celtics in Boston.

Edgecombe's points were the most in an NBA debut since Wilt Chamberlain's 43 in 1959 and the third-most in a debut game ever.

He broke Allen Iverson's franchise record for points in a debut of 30, his 14 first-quarter points breaking a record of 12 set by LeBron James in his debut game in 2003.

"It's just having confidence," Edgecombe told NBC Sports Philadelphia. "My teammates keep passing me the ball, telling me to shoot it, so why not?"

Edgecombe's heroics, coupled with 40 points from Tyrese Maxey, helped the 76ers erase a 13-point fourth-quarter deficit.

The Celtics, with Jaylen Brown and Derrick White the only remaining starters from last season's 61-win team as Jayson Tatum recovers from a ruptured Achilles tendon, had a final chance to seal the win, but Payton Pritchard's jump shot didn't fall.

Philadelphia's oft-injured big man Joel Embiid, limited to 19 games last season, scored four points in just over 20 minutes on court.

The New York Knicks opened the season under new coach Mike Brown with a 119-111 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers in a battle of teams expected to contend for the Eastern Conference title.

OG Anunoby scored 24 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, and Jalen Brunson scored 23.

Donovan Mitchell scored 21 of his 31 points in the third quarter as the Cavs erased a 15-point halftime deficit to take a one-point lead.

But the Cavs, who had the best record in the East last season but fell to the Indiana Pacers in the conference semi-finals, couldn't keep the pressure on as they felt the absences of injured Darius Garland and Max Strus.