SA-W vs WI-W match livestream: How to watch South Africa vs West Indies match livestream for free, TV channel

SA-W vs WI-W match livestream: The second T20 match of the ongoing India-W vs South Africa-W vs West Indies-W tri-series will be played on Saturday, January 21. The match starts at 6:30 PM IST at Buffalo Park in East London, South Africa. The first match of the series was played between India women team and South Africa on January 19, in which team India emerged victorious by 27 runs. Prior to the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023, this tournament will help the three sides refine their team lineups and adjust to the South African environment. All details regarding the livestream of the match between SA-W vs WI-W are given in the article.

SA-W vs WI-W match livestream and broadcast details

Star Network has reserved the rights to telecast IND-W vs SA-W vs WI-W Tri-series in India. So, the broadcast of the matches will be available on Star Sports channels. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (English), Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada and DD Sports 1.0 channels will broadcast the matches live. Disney+Hotstar app and website will livestream all IND-W vs SA-W vs WI-W Tri-series matches in India.

You can SA-W vs WI-W match live for free in India using these three different ways:

JIO TV: All Jio customers will be able to watch SA-W vs WI-W match match for free on Jio TV. Download and install the JioTV app from the app store or the Google Play store on your phone. Log in to the JioTV app with your Jio account credentials. To find the Star Sports Network channels, use the app's search bar. Click the channel to enjoy the game for free.

Airtel TV: For Airtel subscribers, Airtel digital TV can prove to be a useful medium to access free Livestream of SA-W vs WI-W match. Airtel subscribers can download the Airtel TV app from the app store and enjoy the Livestream with ease.

Watch free on Hotstar: Through subscription plans, telecom providers like Jio, Airtel and Vi also provide free access to Disney+Hotstar OTT app to their users.

Plans for Jio Prepaid Users

Rs. 499- 3GB/day+6GB data and 28 days validity

Rs. 505-55GB data and 55 days validity

Rs. 601- 3GB data/day and 28 days validity

Rs. 659- 1.5GB data/day and 56 days validity

Rs. 799- 2GB data/day and 56 days validity

Rs. 1066- 2GB data/day and 84 days validity

Rs. 1499- 2GBdata/day and 84 days validity

Rs. 3119-2GB data/day and 1 year validity

Rs. 4119- 3GB data/day and 1 year validity

For Airtel Users-

Rs. 599- 3GB data/day and 28 days validity

Rs. 838- 2GB per day and 56 days validity

Rs. 2999- 2GB data/day and 365 days validity

For Vi Users-

Rs. 901- 3GB data/day and 70 days validity

Rs. 601- 3GB data/day and 28 days validity

SA-W vs WI-W match full squad

South Africa:

Sune Luus (C), Chloe Tryon (VC), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Lara Goodall, Shabnim Ismail, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Tebogo Macheke, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Delmi Tucker, Laura Wolvaardt

West Indies:

Hayley Matthews (C), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shemaine Campbelle, Shamilia Connell, Britney Cooper, Chedean Nation, Afy Fletcher, Shabika Gajnabi, Sheneta Grimmond, Chinelle Henry, Karishma Ramharack, Kaysia Schultz, Shakera Selman, Stafanie Taylor, Rashada Williams

Where will the SA-W vs WI-W match be played?

SA-W vs WI-W match will be played at Buffalo Park in East London, South Africa.

When will SA-W vs WI-W match be played?

SA-W vs WI-W match starts on Saturday, January 21.

