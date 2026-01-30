/SA vs WI, 2nd T20I: De Kock, Rickelton power Proteas to 7-wicket win, seal series

A blazing century from Quinton de Kock and a quick half-century from Ryan Rickelton guided South Africa to an easy seven-wicket win over West Indies in the second T20I at Supersport Park in Centurion. With this victory, the Proteas sealed the three-match series. Batting first, West Indies put up a strong total of 221 for four in 20 overs. Shimron Hetmyer was the top scorer with an impressive 75 off 42 balls, hitting eight fours and three sixes. Sherfane Rutherford remained unbeaten on 57, while Brandon King contributed 49 runs, helping their team post a challenging score.

For South Africa, Keshav Maharaj was the most successful bowler, picking up two wickets for 22 runs in his four overs. Kagiso Rabada (1/35) and Marco Jansen (1/39) took one wicket each. However, Anrich Nortje had a tough outing, giving away 59 runs in three overs without taking a wicket.

Chasing 222, South Africa lost their captain Aiden Markram early, as he was dismissed for just 15 runs by Matthew Forde. After that, Quinton de Kock and Ryan Rickelton took control of the chase. De Kock played a sensational knock of 115 runs off just 49 balls, smashing six fours and ten sixes. While, Rickelton supported him well with a quick 77 not out from 36 deliveries, including nine fours and three sixes. The Proteas completed the target with 15 balls to spare.

For West Indies, Akeal Hosein claimed two wickets for 41 runs, while Matthew Forde took one for 34. The rest of the bowlers struggled to stop the flow of runs as the Proteas batters dominated the chase.