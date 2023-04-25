RR vs CSK ticket booking online: Book tickets for Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings match
Story highlights
RR vs CSK ticket booking online: The topmost two dominating teams of the IPL 2023, Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings, will lock horns in the mega clash on Thursday at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur
RR vs CSK ticket booking online: The topmost two dominating teams of the IPL 2023, Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings, will lock horns in the mega clash on Thursday at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur
RR vs CSK ticket booking online: The 37th match of the Indian Premier League will be played between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings on Thursday, April 27. While CSK is sitting on the top of the IPL points table after winning 5 of their 7 matches, RR has won 4 matches so far. They have won their 3 previous matches and will look forward to continuing their winning streak against CSK. The victory against CSK will take RR to the top position on the points table. On the other hand, CSK will confirm its seat in the IPL 2023 qualifier stage if it secures a victory against RR.
RR vs CSK ticket booking online: How to book through BookMyShow
If you want to book tickets for the RR vs CSK IPL match, you can use either the BookMyShow app or Paytm. To book through BookMyShow, you need to open the app or website and sign up or log in. Then go to the ‘Sports’ tab and select ‘Cricket’ or search for the RR vs CSK IPL match and choose seats.
The booking price may vary according to the seats you choose. After selecting your seats, you can choose to have the tickets home delivered or to collect them from the booking counter during the match day itself. Finally, make the payment through UPI, debit, credit card, internet banking, or other options, and you will receive a confirmation by email or SMS.
How to book through Paytm?
To book through Paytm, open the app and scroll down to the ‘Ticket Booking’ section or search for the RR vs CSK IPL match and choose your seats from the seat map. Then make the payment via UPI, Paytm wallet, or other methods. You will receive a booking confirmation on your registered mobile number and email.
RR vs CSK match details
Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings will meet in the 37th match of the Indian Premier League on Thursday, April 27. The match will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. The match starts at 7:30 PM IST. The live-streaming of the match will be available on the JioCinema app and website.