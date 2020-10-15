RCB vs KXIP, IPL 2020 Live Streaming: How to watch Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab match online?

Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore take on KL Rahul's 'unlucky' Kings XI Punjab in the 31st match of IPL 2020 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

The two teams have faced each other 25 times in the IPL so far, and KXIP leads the head-to-head count 13-12.

Where will the IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab take place?

The IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

What time will the IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab begin?

The IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab at 7:30 PM IST on Thursday (October 15).

How to watch live IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab begin?

The IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab will be aired live on Star Sports channels. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab match online?

The online live streaming of the IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab will be available at Hotstar. You can also latest updates of the IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals match at WION.