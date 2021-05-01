R Ashwin's wife reveals Covid 'nightmares' her family has been through in a week

India is going through a health crisis after the raging second wave of COVID-19 is wreaking havoc across the country. Several players in the ongoing Indian Premier League are being affected by the devastation. Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin also decided to pull out of the cash-rich T20 league to help his family amidst the pandemic.

The Delhi Capitals cricketer's wife took to social media and said that her family, this week, has been through a "nightmare".

"Feeling ok enough to croak a tiny hi to all of you. 6 adults and 4 children ended up testing the same week, with our kids being the vehicles of transmission - the core of my family, all down with the virus in different homes/hospitals. Nightmare of a week. 1 of 3 parents back home," she tweeted.

"Take the vaccine. Give yourselves and your family the best chance to fight this.

"I guess physical health will recover faster than mental health. Days 5-8 were the absolute worst for me. Everybody was there, offering help yet there's no one with you. Most isolating disease. Please do reach out and seek help.

"The headaches this virus causes need their own Twitter thread."

Coronavirus cases in India hit a record daily high with over 4,00,000 new infections being reported in the last 24 hours, while the active cases crossed the 32,00,000 mark, according to a date updated by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday.

The infection tally rose to 1,91,64,969 with 4,01,993 new cases, while the death toll increased to 2,11,853 with 3,523 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Registering a steady increase, the active cases have increased to 32,68,710, accounting for 17.06 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further dropped to 81.84 per cent.