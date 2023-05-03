Premier League: Relegation-threatened Leeds part ways with Javi Gracia; Sam Allardyce takes charge

Leeds United have officially parted ways with Javi Gracia after just 12 games in charge with relegation on the cards. The announcement comes after a poor run of form for the Yorkshire club which returned to the top flight in 2021 and achieved survival under Jesse Marsch. Former West Ham and Sunderland manager Sam Allardyce will now take charge for the rest of the season with Leeds sitting out of the bottom three on goal difference. 📰 #LUFC can confirm Javi Gracia will leave the club, with our remaining four games overseen by experienced head coach Sam Allardyce. We thank Javi and his team for their efforts under difficult circumstances. — Leeds United (@LUFC) May 3, 2023 × "Leeds can confirm Javi Gracia will leave the club after 12 games in charge," a club statement said. "Zigor Aranalde, Mikel Antia and Juan Solla, who joined alongside Gracia, will also leave the club.

"We thank Javi and his team for their efforts under difficult circumstances."

"The remaining four games of the season will be overseen by experienced head coach Sam Allardyce,” added the statement.

Leeds were winless in their last five Premier League matches, having initially started well under the management of Gracia. However, heavy losses in the recent week proved to be the final straw for Gracia and faced the axe with just four matches to go.

Leeds will have stern competition from fellow strugglers Nottingham Forrest while Everton and Leicester also are on a mission to avoid the drop. With Southampton running out of games, two of the bottom five teams are destined for relegation.

As things stand, PL ever-presents Everton are 19th with 29 points while Leicester, Nottingham Forrest and Leeds have 30 points each.

Allardyce suffered his first Premier League relegation when West Brom went down in 2021, leaving the club six months into an 18-month contract.

The 68-year-old former Bolton, Newcastle, West Ham and England boss becomes Leeds' third permanent manager of the season after Jesse Marsch and Gracia.

Leeds will next take on champions Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, May 6 before they host Allardyce’s former side Newcastle United. The penultimate game of the season will come against West Ham United, who should be safe by that time, while Spurs will visit Eland Road on the final day of the season.

