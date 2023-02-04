Pakistan speedster reacts to anchor's SHOCKING remark on former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir, former Indian opener, has never shied away from expressing his views on various aspects of the modern-day game. Gambhir has been extremely vocal on his intense rivalry with several Pakistani players during his playing days.

Hence, Gambhir's mention is made on several occasions during former and active Pakistani players' interviews. During veteran pacer Sohail Khan's recent interaction with Nadir Ali on his YouTube channel, 'Nadir Ali Podcast', the anchor made a shockingly rude remark on Gambhir. The two were talking about Shoaib Akhtar's memorable spell for Kolkata Knight Riders versus Delhi Daredevils (now known as Delhi Capitals) in the inaugural IPL 2008 edition, where he took 4 for 11, when the anchor added Gambhir to the conversation.

Nidar termed Gambhir "Karele ka first cousin", referring to his "bitter" statement on Pakistan. In addition, he revealed that the former Indian cricketer had said that his country should never have any series against Pakistan. To this, Sohail seemed shocked and said, "He speaks against Pakistan?" before he added, "Woh bhi log sunte hai (people listen to that as well)?"

Nadir then went a step ahead and shockingly referred Gambhir as "4 feet ke, Rajpal Yadav ka bhai." Sohail seemed least interested and asked the anchor to change the topic amid the constant criticism of Gambhir by Nadir.

In the same conversation, Sohail also picked one between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. In this regard, he pointed out, "Virat Kohli is a great batter, but Rohit Sharma is even better than Kohli. Rohit is technically better, he plays late and has a lot of time. Rohit ruled world cricket for 10-12 years."